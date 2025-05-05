PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ben Silverman returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 16th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Silverman's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1666-71-65-70-12

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Silverman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-72+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-78+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-74+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-72-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1673-66-65-69-1149.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
    • Silverman has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has averaged -1.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.045-0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.657-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.090-0.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.154-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.765-1.024

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sported a -0.657 mark that ranked 171st on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 63.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman delivered a -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranked 183rd by breaking par 17.90% of the time.
    • Silverman has accumulated 52 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

