Ben Silverman betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Ben Silverman returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 16th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Silverman's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|73-66-65-69
|-11
|49.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
- Silverman has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged -1.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.045
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.657
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.090
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.154
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.765
|-1.024
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sported a -0.657 mark that ranked 171st on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 63.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman delivered a -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranked 183rd by breaking par 17.90% of the time.
- Silverman has accumulated 52 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
