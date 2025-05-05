PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Kohles betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Ben Kohles will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Kohles' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Kohles' first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Kohles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5268-69-69-71-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5968-72-74-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-68+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-76+10--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3469-68-71-67-1312.133
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-66-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2570-68-70-65-1131.000

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished with a score of 11-under.
    • Kohles has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has averaged -0.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.040-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.1200.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.033-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.130-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.243-0.453

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles' Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.040 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranks 165th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kohles has a -0.120 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kohles has a -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 123rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
    • Kohles has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 152nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW