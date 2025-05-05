Ben Kohles betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Ben Kohles will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Kohles' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Kohles' first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Kohles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|68-72-74-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|69-68-71-67
|-13
|12.133
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|70-68-70-65
|-11
|31.000
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished with a score of 11-under.
- Kohles has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged -0.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.040
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.120
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.033
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.130
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.243
|-0.453
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles' Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.040 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranks 165th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kohles has a -0.120 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles has a -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 123rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Kohles has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 152nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.