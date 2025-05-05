PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Beau Hossler betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler returns to the Dunes Golf and Beach Club for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set for May 8-11. Hossler will look to improve on his tied for fourth finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Hossler's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T464-69-69-67-15

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6569-68-69-76-23.900
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6071-70-73-81+74.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-69-76-73+62.750
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5070-69-77-73+113.875
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-67-70-70-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-70-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3275-63-67-71-822.875
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6972-70-78-68E5.750

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 32nd with a score of 10-under.
    • Hossler has an average of -0.564 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.937 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged -1.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.520-0.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.425-0.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.4190.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2530.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.273-1.003

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.520 (169th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.425 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 61.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.70, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
    • Hossler has accumulated 178 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 117th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW