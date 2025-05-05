Beau Hossler betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler returns to the Dunes Golf and Beach Club for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set for May 8-11. Hossler will look to improve on his tied for fourth finish from last year's tournament.
Hossler's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T65
|69-68-69-76
|-2
|3.900
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T60
|71-70-73-81
|+7
|4.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-69-76-73
|+6
|2.750
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|70-69-77-73
|+1
|13.875
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T32
|75-63-67-71
|-8
|22.875
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T69
|72-70-78-68
|E
|5.750
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 32nd with a score of 10-under.
- Hossler has an average of -0.564 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.937 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged -1.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.520
|-0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.425
|-0.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.419
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.253
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.273
|-1.003
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.520 (169th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.425 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 61.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.70, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
- Hossler has accumulated 178 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 117th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.