PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Antoine Rozner betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Antoine Rozner betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Antoine Rozner is set to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This marks Rozner's first appearance at this event in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Rozner at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Rozner's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing 22-under.

    Rozner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1366-71-63-68-1658.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3161-71-69-70-174.700
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3373-65-75-76+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-70-71-24.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship7670-74-75-72+72.400
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5968-70-69-72-92.987
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6268-67-71-75-34.500
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5569-70-71-68-65.700
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4867-76-74-75+48.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC67-79-70E--

    Rozner's recent performances

    • Rozner has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
    • Rozner has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozner has averaged 0.169 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0960.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3950.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green177-0.475-0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.374-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.3580.169

    Rozner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rozner's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.395 ranks 39th on TOUR this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.62% ranks 52nd on TOUR in 2025.
    • Rozner has an average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards, ranking 44th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 112 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 144th in that category.
    • Rozner's Putts Per Round average of 29.46 ranks 168th on TOUR in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW