Antoine Rozner betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Antoine Rozner is set to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This marks Rozner's first appearance at this event in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Rozner's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing 22-under.
Rozner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T13
|66-71-63-68
|-16
|58.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|31
|61-71-69-70
|-17
|4.700
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|73-65-75-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-70-71
|-2
|4.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|76
|70-74-75-72
|+7
|2.400
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|2.987
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T62
|68-67-71-75
|-3
|4.500
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T55
|69-70-71-68
|-6
|5.700
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T48
|67-76-74-75
|+4
|8.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-79-70
|E
|--
Rozner's recent performances
- Rozner has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
- Rozner has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has averaged 0.169 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.096
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.395
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|177
|-0.475
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.374
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.358
|0.169
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozner's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.395 ranks 39th on TOUR this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.62% ranks 52nd on TOUR in 2025.
- Rozner has an average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards, ranking 44th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 112 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 144th in that category.
- Rozner's Putts Per Round average of 29.46 ranks 168th on TOUR in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
