Andrew Putnam betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Andrew Putnam betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Andrew Putnam tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Putnam's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1564-69-68-68-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2665-72-70-74-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1170-67-66-68-1358.714
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4968-69-69-71-77.750
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2566-72-68-69-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3267-76-72-74+120.688

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged 0.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee177-0.708-0.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.5180.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.3080.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.4180.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5360.355

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.518 ranks 25th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.72% ranks ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam sports a 0.308 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
    • Putnam ranks second in Bogey Avoidance at 11.71% and 128th in Par Breakers at 21.17%.
    • He has accumulated 207 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

