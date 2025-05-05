Andrew Putnam betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Andrew Putnam tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Putnam's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|65-72-70-74
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|70-67-66-68
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|66-72-68-69
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|67-76-72-74
|+1
|20.688
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 0.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-0.708
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.518
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.308
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.418
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.536
|0.355
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.518 ranks 25th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.72% ranks ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam sports a 0.308 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
- Putnam ranks second in Bogey Avoidance at 11.71% and 128th in Par Breakers at 21.17%.
- He has accumulated 207 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.