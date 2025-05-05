Alistair Docherty betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Alistair Docherty of the United States hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the Veritex Bank Championship 2025 at Texas Rangers Golf Club on April 24, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Alistair Docherty is set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. Docherty will look to improve on his impressive performance from last year's tournament.
Docherty's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|65-68-71-64
|-16
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Docherty's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 16-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Docherty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|T2
|65-68-71-64
|-16
|--
Docherty's recent performances
- Docherty has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Docherty has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Docherty has averaged 0.688 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Docherty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.688
Docherty's advanced stats and rankings
- Docherty has averaged 0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Docherty has posted an average of 0.085 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Docherty has struggled slightly with an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Docherty has been strong, averaging 0.569 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
- Overall, Docherty has averaged 0.688 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments, indicating solid all-around play.
All stats in this article are accurate for Docherty as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
