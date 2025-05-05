PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)



    Alex Smalley returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 20th in last year's event. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Smalley's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2068-65-68-72-11

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3969-67-71-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6367-70-76-76+12.551
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-67-72-76-582.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1870-64-69-69-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1069-65-64-72-1470.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2167-65-73-69-1040.000

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 10th with a score of 14-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged 0.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4680.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.0910.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.430-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2880.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.2790.261

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.468 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.091 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 23.47% of the time.
    • Smalley has accumulated 372 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 63rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

