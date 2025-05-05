Alex Smalley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 20th in last year's event. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Smalley's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|69-67-71-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|67-70-76-76
|+1
|2.551
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-67-72-76
|-5
|82.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|70-64-69-69
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T10
|69-65-64-72
|-14
|70.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T21
|67-65-73-69
|-10
|40.000
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 10th with a score of 14-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 0.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.468
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.091
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.430
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.288
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.279
|0.261
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.468 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.091 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 23.47% of the time.
- Smalley has accumulated 372 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 63rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.