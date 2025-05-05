Alex Smalley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Smalley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 10th with a score of 14-under.

Smalley has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.