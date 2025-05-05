Alejandro Tosti betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Tosti has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.

Tosti has an average of 0.495 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.