Alejandro Tosti betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays his shot from the bunker on the third hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Tosti's previous appearance at this event resulted in a tie for 63rd place.
Tosti's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 1-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|68-67-74-74
|-1
|3.400
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|70-71-71-73
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|65-67-65-68
|-15
|96.250
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|68
|69-67-75-75
|+2
|3.400
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T10
|65-69-66-70
|-14
|70.000
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.495 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged 0.543 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.395
|0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.142
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.365
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.675
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.057
|0.543
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.395 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sports a -0.142 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.675 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 23.68% of the time.
- Tosti's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.365 ranks 15th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 330 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
