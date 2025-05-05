PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays his shot from the bunker on the third hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Alejandro Tosti will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Tosti's previous appearance at this event resulted in a tie for 63rd place.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Tosti's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6365-73-71-74-1

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Tosti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6768-67-74-74-13.400
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT268-67-72-68-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1270-71-71-73-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT565-67-65-68-1596.250
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-73E--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6869-67-75-75+23.400
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1065-69-66-70-1470.000

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Tosti has an average of 0.495 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has averaged 0.543 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3950.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.1420.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3650.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.675-0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.0570.543

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.395 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sports a -0.142 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.675 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 23.68% of the time.
    • Tosti's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.365 ranks 15th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 330 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

