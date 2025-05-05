Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Potgieter has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished second with a score of 20-under.

Potgieter has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.