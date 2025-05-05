Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Aldrich Potgieter will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Potgieter's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|68-73-74-76
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|P2
|65-61-67-71
|-20
|300.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|66-76-67-78
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished second with a score of 20-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged -0.630 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.549
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.346
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|176
|-0.473
|-0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.178
|-0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.092
|-0.630
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.549 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.9 yards ranks 1st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter is sporting a -0.346 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 63.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter is delivering a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
- Potgieter has accumulated 355 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 66th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
