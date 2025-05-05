PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Aldrich Potgieter will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Potgieter's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4768-73-74-76+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldP265-61-67-71-20300.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1566-76-67-78-146.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • Potgieter has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished second with a score of 20-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has averaged -0.630 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5490.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.346-0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green176-0.473-0.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.178-0.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.092-0.630

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.549 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.9 yards ranks 1st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter is sporting a -0.346 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 63.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter is delivering a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
    • Potgieter has accumulated 355 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 66th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
