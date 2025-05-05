Adam Schenk betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Schenk's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Schenk's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Adam Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|66-67-65-69
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+12
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|66-69-72-68
|-9
|31.000
Adam Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Schenk has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged 0.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Adam Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.277
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.013
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.067
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.043
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.265
|0.471
Adam Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.277 ranks 43rd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schenk sports a 0.013 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 62.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 89th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33.
- Schenk has accumulated 241 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 91st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
