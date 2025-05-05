PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)



    Adam Schenk will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Schenk's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Schenk's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Adam Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT566-67-65-69-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC73-75+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-70-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC80-74+12--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4569-69-70-69-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-69-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2566-69-72-68-931.000

    Adam Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Schenk has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged 0.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Adam Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2770.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0130.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.0670.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.043-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.2650.471

    Adam Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.277 ranks 43rd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schenk sports a 0.013 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 62.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 89th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33.
    • Schenk has accumulated 241 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 91st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
