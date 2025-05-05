PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

TULUM, MEXICO - MAY 01: Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 01, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

    Aaron Wise will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Wise's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Wise at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Wise's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at -22.

    Aaron Wise's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenMC76-70+2--

    Aaron Wise's recent performances

    • Wise's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • Wise has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wise has averaged -1.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Aaron Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.240

    Aaron Wise's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wise posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.081 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wise averaged -1.188 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Wise delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Wise had a -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five appearances.
    • Overall, Wise averaged -1.240 in Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology.

