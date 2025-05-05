Aaron Wise betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
TULUM, MEXICO - MAY 01: Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 01, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Aaron Wise will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Wise's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Wise's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at -22.
Aaron Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
Aaron Wise's recent performances
- Wise's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-over.
- Wise has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged -1.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Aaron Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.240
Aaron Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.081 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wise averaged -1.188 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Wise delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Wise had a -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five appearances.
- Overall, Wise averaged -1.240 in Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
