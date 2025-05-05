PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Aaron Baddeley tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Baddeley will look to improve on his performance from last year's event, where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Baddeley's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-70-1

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Baddeley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2666-70-70-75-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship7872-70-78-74+102.200
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-75+3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3467-69-68-71-917.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3267-77-70-75+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC74-68-69-5--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in Hawaii7670-67-75-71+32.400

    Baddeley's recent performances

    • Baddeley's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
    • Baddeley has an average of -1.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley has averaged -1.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee184-1.346-1.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.245-0.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.6830.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.367-0.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.275-1.517

    Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Baddeley ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.683.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.346 ranks 184th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 289.4 yards ranks 172nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Baddeley sports a -0.245 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 175th with a 60.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Baddeley has delivered a -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 151st on TOUR. However, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03.
    • Baddeley has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 169th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW