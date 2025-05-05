Aaron Baddeley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Aaron Baddeley tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Baddeley will look to improve on his performance from last year's event, where he missed the cut.
Baddeley's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|-1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Baddeley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|66-70-70-75
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|78
|72-70-78-74
|+10
|2.200
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|67-69-68-71
|-9
|17.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|67-77-70-75
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-69
|-5
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|76
|70-67-75-71
|+3
|2.400
Baddeley's recent performances
- Baddeley's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
- Baddeley has an average of -1.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley has averaged -1.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|184
|-1.346
|-1.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.245
|-0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.683
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.367
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.275
|-1.517
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.683.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.346 ranks 184th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 289.4 yards ranks 172nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Baddeley sports a -0.245 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 175th with a 60.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Baddeley has delivered a -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 151st on TOUR. However, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03.
- Baddeley has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 169th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
