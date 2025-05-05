Aaron Baddeley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Baddeley ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.683.

His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.346 ranks 184th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 289.4 yards ranks 172nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Baddeley sports a -0.245 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 175th with a 60.57% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Baddeley has delivered a -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 151st on TOUR. However, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03.