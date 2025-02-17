William Mouw betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Mouw has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Mouw has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five events, his average score has been 2-over.

Off the tee, William Mouw has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Mouw is averaging -0.767 Strokes Gained: Putting.