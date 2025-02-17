William Mouw betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
William Mouw will compete at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in Vallarta, MEX, from Feb. 20-23.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- This is Mouw's first time competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in the past five years.
- With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Mouw has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 2-over.
- Off the tee, William Mouw has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mouw is averaging -0.767 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Mouw is averaging -5.463 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's best Strokes Gained performances
Mouw's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-81-67
|E
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|66
|73-72-75-76
|+8
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.