Blades Brown betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Blades Brown will play in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in Vallarta, MEX, from Feb. 20-23.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Brown is competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the first time in the past five years.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).
Brown's recent performances
- In his last two appearances, Brown finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last two appearances.
- Brown has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last two appearances.
- He finished with a score of 10-under in his only recent appearance.
- Blades Brown has averaged 289.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Brown is averaging -0.640 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Brown is averaging 1.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.