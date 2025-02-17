Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Thomas Rosenmueller is in the field for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Rosenmueller is competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the first time in the past five years.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Rosenmueller's recent performances
- Rosenmueller has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Rosenmueller has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Thomas Rosenmueller has averaged 304.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Rosenmueller is averaging -0.841 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Rosenmueller is averaging -3.194 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rosenmueller's best Strokes Gained performances
Rosenmueller's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|68-69-70-68
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|77-69-69
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-78
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.