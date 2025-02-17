Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Rosenmueller has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Rosenmueller has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Thomas Rosenmueller has averaged 304.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Rosenmueller is averaging -0.841 Strokes Gained: Putting.