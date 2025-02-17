Trevor Cone betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Trevor Cone is set to compete at for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Cone has entered the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once of late, in 2023. He finished 70th, posting a score of even-par.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Cone's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/27/2023
|70
|70-70-69-75
|E
Cone's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Cone finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Cone has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He finished even-par relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Trevor Cone has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cone is averaging -2.230 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Cone is averaging -4.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cone's best Strokes Gained performances
Cone's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-73
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-82
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
