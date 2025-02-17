Trevor Cone betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

In his last five tournaments, Cone finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Cone has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He finished even-par relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Trevor Cone has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Cone is averaging -2.230 Strokes Gained: Putting.