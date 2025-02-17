Will Gordon betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Last season Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.919 (he finished 35th in that tournament).

Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.198 (he missed the cut in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.053 (he finished 48th in that event).

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Gordon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.933, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.