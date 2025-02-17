Will Gordon betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: Will Gordon of the United States putts on the first green during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the WM Phoenix Open, Will Gordon finished the weekend at even-par, good for a 69th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23 looking for a higher finish.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Gordon finished 24th (with a score of 10-under) in his lone appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in recent years (in 2023).
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Gordon's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/27/2023
|24
|67-66-67-74
|-10
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Gordon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Gordon has an average of -1.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging 0.091 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.2
|309.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.39%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.37
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.56%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.72%
|12.65%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's best finishes
- Gordon played 15 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Last season Gordon had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He shot 3-under and finished seventh (five shots back of the winner).
- With 20 points last season, Gordon ranked 208th in the FedExCup standings.
Gordon's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.919 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
- Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.198 (he missed the cut in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.053 (he finished 48th in that event).
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Gordon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.933, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Gordon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.125) at the Black Desert Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked 35th in the field (he finished 35th in that tournament).
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.091
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|72-65-66-74
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|67-70-67-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|71-67-65-76
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|66-71-67-70
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|66
|69-69-69-73
|-8
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|7
|69-72-75-69
|-3
|88
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|69
|70-70-73-71
|E
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.