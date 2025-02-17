PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

    Adam Svensson will appear Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. In his last tournament he finished 36th in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting 7-under at TPC Scottsdale.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Svensson missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2022.
    • When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).

    Svensson's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/28/2022MC71-74+3

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Svensson has an average finish of 40th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Adam Svensson has averaged 291.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging -0.515 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 0.840 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 last season (95th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranked 128th, while his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranked 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Svensson sported a 0.344 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 67.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 172nd last season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranked 121st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance128297.4291.2
    Greens in Regulation %9067.55%72.88%
    Putts Per Round12129.2130.3
    Par Breakers17920.56%19.28%
    Bogey Avoidance6313.66%10.78%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson last season played 31 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 74.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
    • Last season Svensson's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he shot 12-under and finished seventh.
    • Svensson collected 601 points last season, ranking 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.425 (he finished 51st in that event).
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 5.894 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.027 (he finished 37th in that event).
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.881, which ranked him third in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship, which was held in August 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.0590.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3441.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1450.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.447-0.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.1000.840

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-67-72-69-1218
    July 25-283M Open3767-69-66-75-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-65-66-69-1280
    September 12-15Procore Championship1371-69-71-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2560-69-71-71-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4672-72-67-65-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3970-68-71-68-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5370-71-70-68-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-69-67-924
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-71-70-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-72+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3669-66-71-71-717

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.