Adam Svensson betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Adam Svensson will appear Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. In his last tournament he finished 36th in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting 7-under at TPC Scottsdale.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Svensson missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2022.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Svensson's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/28/2022
|MC
|71-74
|+3
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Svensson has an average finish of 40th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- Adam Svensson has averaged 291.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging -0.515 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 0.840 in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 last season (95th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranked 128th, while his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranked 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Svensson sported a 0.344 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 67.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 172nd last season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranked 121st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|297.4
|291.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|67.55%
|72.88%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.21
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|179
|20.56%
|19.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|13.66%
|10.78%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson last season played 31 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 74.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
- Last season Svensson's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he shot 12-under and finished seventh.
- Svensson collected 601 points last season, ranking 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.425 (he finished 51st in that event).
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 5.894 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.027 (he finished 37th in that event).
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.881, which ranked him third in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship, which was held in August 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.059
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.344
|1.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.145
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.447
|-0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.100
|0.840
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|71-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|60-69-71-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|72-72-67-65
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|70-68-71-68
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-69-67
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-71-70
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|69-66-71-71
|-7
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
