Adam Svensson betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

In his last five appearances, Svensson has an average finish of 40th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.

Adam Svensson has averaged 291.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Svensson is averaging -0.515 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.