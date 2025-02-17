PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Richard Hoey betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Richard Hoey takes the course in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Hoey missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024.
    • When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).

    Hoey's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024MC71-70-1

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Hoey has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Richard Hoey has averaged 308.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging -3.206 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoey has an average of -2.986 in his past five tournaments.
    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 last season ranked ninth on TOUR, and his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranked 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoey ranked 83rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.155.
    • On the greens, Hoey's -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 147th last season, while he averaged 29.30 putts per round (132nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance25309.3308.9
    Greens in Regulation %1670.90%71.88%
    Putts Per Round13229.3031.2
    Par Breakers6325.26%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.16%14.58%

    Hoey's best finishes

    • Hoey participated in 27 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Hoey's best performance came when he shot 33-under and finished second at the ISCO Championship.
    • Hoey accumulated 393 points last season, which ranked him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 3.879 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 4.691. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance last season was at the ISCO Championship, where his 5.832 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.683, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked third in the field.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5861.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.155-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.064-0.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.254-3.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.423-2.986

    Hoey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5669-66-72-73-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-72-67-73-1112
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-71-69-78+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1471-71-69-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3369-70-71-68-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-63--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-76+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-70+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-69-68-67-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2667-64-67-71-1532
    July 11-14ISCO Championship264-66-67-69-33104
    July 25-283M Open6770-70-68-75-13
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-65-69-1037
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-66-75-70-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6868-70-72-76-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2166-69-68-67-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open364-66-69-66-19--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-70-68-66-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4567-70-69-73-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1770-66-69-69-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5969-64-70-72-55
    January 16-19The American Express5865-63-74-76-105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-75+7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.