Richard Hoey betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Hoey has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Hoey has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.

Richard Hoey has averaged 308.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging -3.206 Strokes Gained: Putting.