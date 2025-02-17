Richard Hoey betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Richard Hoey takes the course in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Hoey missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Hoey's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|71-70
|-1
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Hoey has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- Richard Hoey has averaged 308.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging -3.206 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoey has an average of -2.986 in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 last season ranked ninth on TOUR, and his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranked 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoey ranked 83rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.155.
- On the greens, Hoey's -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 147th last season, while he averaged 29.30 putts per round (132nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|309.3
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.90%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.30
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|63
|25.26%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.16%
|14.58%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey participated in 27 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Hoey's best performance came when he shot 33-under and finished second at the ISCO Championship.
- Hoey accumulated 393 points last season, which ranked him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 3.879 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 4.691. In that event, he finished sixth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance last season was at the ISCO Championship, where his 5.832 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.683, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked third in the field.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.586
|1.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.155
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.064
|-0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.254
|-3.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.423
|-2.986
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
|32
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|64-66-67-69
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-66-75-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|66-69-68-67
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-66-69-66
|-19
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|67-70-69-73
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|70-66-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|69-64-70-72
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|65-63-74-76
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.