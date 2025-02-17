PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

    In his last competition at the WM Phoenix Open, Matt Wallace carded a 44th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Over his last three trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Wallace has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 50th.
    • Wallace finished 33rd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (in 2024).
    • Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).

    Wallace's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/20243366-65-71-74-8
    4/27/2023MC67-77+2
    4/28/20226770-66-75-73E

    Wallace's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Wallace has an average finish of 37th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Wallace has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Wallace has an average of -0.970 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace is averaging 0.703 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.246 (150th) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.7 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wallace ranked 60th on TOUR with a mark of 0.225.
    • On the greens, Wallace's 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 82nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.31 putts-per-round average ranked 134th. He broke par 26.48% of the time (31st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115298.7302.1
    Greens in Regulation %4569.53%70.06%
    Putts Per Round13429.3130.1
    Par Breakers3126.48%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance12815.19%13.58%

    Wallace's best finishes

    • Wallace participated in 21 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Last season Wallace put up his best performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 20-under (three shots back of the winner).
    • Wallace collected 354 points last season, ranking 112th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.178.
    • Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 5.573 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 27th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace produced his best performance last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking second in the field at 4.490. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.826), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.246-0.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2250.952
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.2681.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.069-0.970
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3170.703

    Wallace's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3366-65-71-74-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-72-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3664-71-64-73-163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson463-66-67-68-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2072-64-70-67-1125
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-65-71-72-615
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2768-72-65-70-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4170-77-71-73+719
    July 25-283M Open2471-68-64-72-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2869-66-70-66-928
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5370-68-71-70-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-77+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4470-70-71-67-611

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.