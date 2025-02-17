Matt Wallace betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the WM Phoenix Open, Matt Wallace carded a 44th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld looking for better results.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Over his last three trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Wallace has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 50th.
- Wallace finished 33rd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (in 2024).
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Wallace's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|33
|66-65-71-74
|-8
|4/27/2023
|MC
|67-77
|+2
|4/28/2022
|67
|70-66-75-73
|E
Wallace's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Wallace has an average finish of 37th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Wallace has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Wallace has an average of -0.970 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace is averaging 0.703 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.246 (150th) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.7 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wallace ranked 60th on TOUR with a mark of 0.225.
- On the greens, Wallace's 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 82nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.31 putts-per-round average ranked 134th. He broke par 26.48% of the time (31st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.7
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|69.53%
|70.06%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.31
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|31
|26.48%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|15.19%
|13.58%
Wallace's best finishes
- Wallace participated in 21 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Wallace put up his best performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 20-under (three shots back of the winner).
- Wallace collected 354 points last season, ranking 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.178.
- Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 5.573 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 27th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace produced his best performance last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking second in the field at 4.490. In that event, he finished fourth.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.826), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.246
|-0.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.225
|0.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.268
|1.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.069
|-0.970
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.317
|0.703
Wallace's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|66-65-71-74
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|64-71-64-73
|-16
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|63-66-67-68
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|72-64-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-65-71-72
|-6
|15
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|68-72-65-70
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|70-77-71-73
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|71-68-64-72
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|69-66-70-66
|-9
|28
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-68-71-70
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|70-70-71-67
|-6
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.