Will Chandler betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Will Chandler hits the links Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta after a sixth-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his last tournament.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Chandler is competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the first time in the past five years.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Chandler's recent performances
- Chandler has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Chandler has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- Will Chandler has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Chandler is averaging 3.345 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Chandler is averaging 2.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|68.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|20.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|14.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Chandler's best finishes
- Last season Chandler took part in one tournament, and he finished in the top 10.
- Last season Chandler's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he shot 15-under and finished sixth.
Chandler's best Strokes Gained performances
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|3.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.484
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Chandler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-72-68
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|92
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.