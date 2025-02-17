PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Vincent Norrman betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vincent Norrman betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

    In his last time out at the WM Phoenix Open, Vincent Norrman posted a 71st-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld trying for a better finish.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Norrman has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 18th.
    • In Norrman's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).

    Norrman's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024MC68-73-1
    4/27/20231867-71-67-68-11

    Norrman's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 44th.
    • Over his last five events, Norrman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
    • Vincent Norrman has averaged 318.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Norrman is averaging -0.646 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging 0.233 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Norrman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norrman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.214 (55th) last season, while his average driving distance of 311.0 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norrman ranked 147th on TOUR with an average of -0.313 per round. Additionally, he ranked 70th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.25%.
    • On the greens, Norrman's -0.954 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 184th on TOUR last season, and his 30.84 putts-per-round average ranked 184th. He broke par 19.39% of the time (184th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17311.0318.9
    Greens in Regulation %7068.25%73.46%
    Putts Per Round18430.8430.0
    Par Breakers18419.39%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance17618.48%12.35%

    Norrman's best finishes

    • Norrman did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 19 tournaments).
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Last season Norrman's best performance came at The American Express, where he shot 14-under and finished 29th.
    • Norrman ranked 196th in the FedExCup standings with 43 points last season.

    Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.890 mark ranked in the field.
    • Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.475.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best effort last season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Norrman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.207, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
    • Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked 45th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.

    Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2141.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.3130.966
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.322-1.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting184-0.954-0.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-1.3740.233

    Norrman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-73-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4771-69-67-71-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8368-71-78-71+82
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-73-70-72-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3966-70-65-74-132
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-74+2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7072-70-70-77+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6571-68-71-73+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D70E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3771-65-68-68-816
    January 16-19The American Express2968-66-70-70-1427
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4069-76-73-72+216
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7170-67-75-73+13

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.