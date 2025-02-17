Vincent Norrman betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
In his last time out at the WM Phoenix Open, Vincent Norrman posted a 71st-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld trying for a better finish.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Norrman has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 18th.
- In Norrman's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Norrman's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|4/27/2023
|18
|67-71-67-68
|-11
Norrman's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 44th.
- Over his last five events, Norrman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
- Vincent Norrman has averaged 318.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman is averaging -0.646 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging 0.233 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norrman's advanced stats and rankings
- Norrman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.214 (55th) last season, while his average driving distance of 311.0 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norrman ranked 147th on TOUR with an average of -0.313 per round. Additionally, he ranked 70th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.25%.
- On the greens, Norrman's -0.954 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 184th on TOUR last season, and his 30.84 putts-per-round average ranked 184th. He broke par 19.39% of the time (184th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|311.0
|318.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|68.25%
|73.46%
|Putts Per Round
|184
|30.84
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|184
|19.39%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|176
|18.48%
|12.35%
Norrman's best finishes
- Norrman did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 19 tournaments).
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Last season Norrman's best performance came at The American Express, where he shot 14-under and finished 29th.
- Norrman ranked 196th in the FedExCup standings with 43 points last season.
Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.890 mark ranked in the field.
- Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.475.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best effort last season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Norrman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.207, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
- Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked 45th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.214
|1.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.313
|0.966
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.322
|-1.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|184
|-0.954
|-0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.374
|0.233
Norrman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|71-69-67-71
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|83
|68-71-78-71
|+8
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-73-70-72
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|39
|66-70-65-74
|-13
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-70-70-77
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|71-68-71-73
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|71-65-68-68
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|68-66-70-70
|-14
|27
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|40
|69-76-73-72
|+2
|16
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-67-75-73
|+1
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
