Chris Gotterup betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Chris Gotterup enters play Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2024.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Gotterup has entered the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 2-under and missing the cut.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Gotterup's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|W/D
|69
|-2
Gotterup's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Gotterup has an average finish of 36th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Gotterup has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Chris Gotterup has averaged 321.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup is averaging 0.201 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of -2.453 in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 (48th) last season, while his average driving distance of 316.2 yards ranked fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Gotterup ranked 163rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.419.
- On the greens, Gotterup's -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 117th last season, and his 29.27 putts-per-round average ranked 128th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|316.2
|321.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|67.68%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.27
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|124
|23.47%
|22.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|14.87%
|12.96%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup played 26 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Gotterup's best performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he won the title with a score of 22-under.
- Gotterup ranked 94th in the FedExCup standings with 452 points last season.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.461. He finished 45th in that event.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 7.018 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.577 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.489 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.253
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.419
|-0.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.109
|-1.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.083
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.139
|-2.453
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|45
|71-67-71-67
|-8
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|71
|72-69-77-66
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|46
|72-69-71-68
|-12
|15
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-67
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-69-73-75
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
