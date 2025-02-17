Chris Gotterup betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Last season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.461. He finished 45th in that event.

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 7.018 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 35th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.577 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.489 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished in that tournament.