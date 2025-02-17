PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Chan Kim looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta Feb. 20-23.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Kim has played the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once of late, in 2024. He finished eighth, posting a score of 12-under.
    • Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024866-69-66-71-12

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 50th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Kim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 50th.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of -2.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.052 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.242 last season ranked 51st on TOUR, and his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranked 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.354.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 164th last season, while he averaged 29.20 putts per round (119th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85301.8306.4
    Greens in Regulation %1870.69%70.59%
    Putts Per Round11929.2030.1
    Par Breakers3925.97%18.30%
    Bogey Avoidance1612.36%12.75%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Last season Kim played 26 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 16-under and finished sixth.
    • With 452 points last season, Kim finished 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 3.000 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 5.115 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.242-0.960
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3541.911
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.3230.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.412-2.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.508-1.052

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-69-66-71-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-71-68-67-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-65-77-63
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-71-70-79+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1470-72-72-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-71-65-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-1445
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4066-68-69-74-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-68-68-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1069-66-71-63-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-66-70-73-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3367-67-70-70-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-70-66-74-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5470-67-68-72-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5366-71-69-68-66
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC75-66-69-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4268-77-70-76+312
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.