Chan Kim betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Chan Kim looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta Feb. 20-23.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Kim has played the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once of late, in 2024. He finished eighth, posting a score of 12-under.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Kim's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 50th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Kim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 50th.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of -2.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.052 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.242 last season ranked 51st on TOUR, and his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranked 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.354.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 164th last season, while he averaged 29.20 putts per round (119th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|301.8
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|70.69%
|70.59%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.20
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|39
|25.97%
|18.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|12.36%
|12.75%
Kim's best finishes
- Last season Kim played 26 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 16-under and finished sixth.
- With 452 points last season, Kim finished 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 3.000 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 5.115 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked 12th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.242
|-0.960
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.354
|1.911
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.323
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.412
|-2.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.508
|-1.052
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-144
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|67-67-70-70
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-70-66-74
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|54
|70-67-68-72
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|66-71-69-68
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-66-69
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|68-77-70-76
|+3
|12
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.