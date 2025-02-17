Mason Andersen betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
At the Farmers Insurance Open, Mason Andersen struggled, failing to make the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He is looking for a bounce-back performance in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- This is Andersen's first time playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28.00 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Andersen's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Andersen has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Over his last five appearances, Andersen has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He finished with a score of 4-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Mason Andersen has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Andersen is averaging 0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Andersen is averaging -0.865 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Andersen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.0
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|44.44%
|58.12%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.11%
|19.66%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|38.89%
|15.38%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Andersen's best finishes
- Andersen played one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
Andersen's best Strokes Gained performances
Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.865
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Andersen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-68
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.