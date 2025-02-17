Mason Andersen betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Over his last five events, Andersen has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Over his last five appearances, Andersen has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He finished with a score of 4-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Mason Andersen has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Andersen is averaging 0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting.