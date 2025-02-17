Vince Whaley betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley looks to fair better in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he missed the cut.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Over the last two times Whaley has entered the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In 2024, Whaley missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).
Whaley's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|4/28/2022
|MC
|75-73
|+6
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Whaley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
- Vince Whaley has averaged 312.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley is averaging 0.644 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley is averaging -0.770 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.620 last season, which ranked 175th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.0 yards) ranked 52nd, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranked 174th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Whaley sported a -0.337 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 66.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley's 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 11th last season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranked 39th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|306.0
|312.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|66.74%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|44
|25.77%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.58%
|12.96%
Whaley's best finishes
- Whaley teed off in 24 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 15 times (62.5%).
- Last season Whaley's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 14-under and finished fifth in that event.
- Whaley earned 285 points last season, which placed him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.224 mark ranked in the field.
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640. He finished 69th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.576 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Whaley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.763, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Whaley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.620
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.337
|-1.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.263
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.518
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.177
|-0.770
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|63
|65-71-72-71
|-1
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|67
|68-68-75-72
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-69-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|74-68-68-71
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|67-68-67-68
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-68-63-71
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|69-68-75-68
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|64
|70-68-69-72
|-9
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|21
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.