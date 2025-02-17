Vince Whaley betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Whaley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Whaley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.

Vince Whaley has averaged 312.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Whaley is averaging 0.644 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.