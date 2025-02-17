PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Vince Whaley betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley looks to fair better in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Over the last two times Whaley has entered the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In 2024, Whaley missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
    • With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
    • Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).

    Whaley's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024MC71-72+1
    4/28/2022MC75-73+6

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Whaley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Vince Whaley has averaged 312.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley is averaging 0.644 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley is averaging -0.770 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.620 last season, which ranked 175th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.0 yards) ranked 52nd, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranked 174th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Whaley sported a -0.337 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 66.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley's 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 11th last season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranked 39th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance52306.0312.9
    Greens in Regulation %10066.74%64.20%
    Putts Per Round3928.5828.4
    Par Breakers4425.77%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.58%12.96%

    Whaley's best finishes

    • Whaley teed off in 24 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 15 times (62.5%).
    • Last season Whaley's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 14-under and finished fifth in that event.
    • Whaley earned 285 points last season, which placed him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.224 mark ranked in the field.
    • Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640. He finished 69th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.576 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Whaley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.763, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Whaley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-0.620-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.337-1.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.263-0.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5180.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.177-0.770

    Whaley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-66-70-70-1328
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-72-71-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6973-71-69-77+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2371-68-73-65-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4170-63-66-72-1312
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3368-69-69-70-423
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-71-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6365-71-72-71-14
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1669-66-68-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6768-68-75-72-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-69-67-65-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5574-68-68-71-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship567-68-67-68-14--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic867-68-63-71-13--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7269-68-75-68E3
    January 16-19The American Express6470-68-69-72-94
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3273-71-70-75+121
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.