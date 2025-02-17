Trey Mullinax betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 08: Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Trey Mullinax finished 24th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2022, shooting a 9-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at Vidanta Vallarta .
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Mullinax has played the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once of late, in 2022. He finished 24th, posting a score of 9-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Mullinax's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/28/2022
|24
|64-69-73-69
|-9
Mullinax's recent performances
- Mullinax has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Mullinax has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.
- Trey Mullinax has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax is averaging 1.411 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mullinax has an average of 2.315 in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|319.5
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.26%
|73.02%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|9.72%
|9.13%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mullinax's best finishes
- Mullinax did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- Last season Mullinax's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished 18th at The American Express.
Mullinax's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Mullinax's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 2.493 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- Mullinax posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking 31st in the field at 1.243. In that event, he finished 25th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mullinax's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 0.978 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Mullinax posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.422, his best mark last season. That ranked him 36th in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- Mullinax delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship. That ranked 25th in the field.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.315
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mullinax's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|72-66-71-67
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|18
|68-71-67-66
|-16
|47
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
