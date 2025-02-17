Trey Mullinax betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Mullinax has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Mullinax has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.

Trey Mullinax has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Mullinax is averaging 1.411 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.