Hayden Springer betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Springer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Hayden Springer has averaged 304.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Springer is averaging -0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting.