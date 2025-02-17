Hayden Springer betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Hayden Springer hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 24, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
When he takes the course Feb. 20-23, Hayden Springer will look to build upon his last performance in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. In 2024, he shot 7-under and finished 38th at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Springer finished 38th (with a score of 7-under) in his lone appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in recent years (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Springer's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Springer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Hayden Springer has averaged 304.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging -0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 0.297 Strokes Gained: Total.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.269 (42nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 311.1 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Springer ranked 125th on TOUR with an average of -0.119 per round. Additionally, he ranked 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.21%.
- On the greens, Springer registered a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 58th on TOUR, while he ranked 96th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He broke par 27.16% of the time (20th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|311.1
|304.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|69.21%
|71.91%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|29.04
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|20
|27.16%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|15.82%
|14.81%
Springer's best finishes
- Springer took part in 26 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Last season Springer had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 18-under (zero shots back of the winner).
- Springer's 283 points last season placed him 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.606.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The RSM Classic, where his 6.768 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer delivered his best mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.586. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.820, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.269
|-1.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.119
|2.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.031
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.177
|-0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.357
|0.297
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|71-65-68-70
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|59-71-66-67
|-21
|80
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|64-67-73-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|66-72-73-70
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|66-66-71-66
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|72-70-71-66
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|65-70-67-75
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|70-71-63-70
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|65-75-73-71
|-4
|100
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.