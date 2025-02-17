PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg looks to improve upon his 19th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta Feb. 20-23.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Over his last three trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Sigg has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • Sigg last played at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, finishing 19th with a score of 10-under.
    • Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.

    Sigg's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/20241971-68-68-67-10
    4/27/20231872-64-71-66-11
    4/28/20223366-73-70-68-7

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Sigg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
    • Greyson Sigg has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Sigg is averaging 0.574 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 last season ranked 122nd on TOUR, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranked 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Sigg ranked 25th on TOUR with a mark of 0.414.
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 175th last season, and his 29.89 putts-per-round average ranked 175th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149294.0299.7
    Greens in Regulation %1171.49%67.65%
    Putts Per Round17529.8930.0
    Par Breakers12823.32%19.28%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.21%14.71%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg last season participated in 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Sigg's best performance came at the Procore Championship, where he shot 13-under and finished fourth.
    • Sigg accumulated 254 points last season, which ranked him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he produced a 2.141 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.
    • Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 7.774 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.732.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Sigg posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.853, his best mark last season. That ranked him 32nd in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
    • Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.0660.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4140.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.2340.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.502-0.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0800.574

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship471-66-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-69-67-66-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2367-69-68-67-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship967-67-69-69-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7067-70-72-69-23
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-69-73-5--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open969-73-70-74-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3273-65-68-70-823

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.