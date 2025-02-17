Greyson Sigg betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg looks to improve upon his 19th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta Feb. 20-23.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Over his last three trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Sigg has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
- Sigg last played at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, finishing 19th with a score of 10-under.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Sigg's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|4/27/2023
|18
|72-64-71-66
|-11
|4/28/2022
|33
|66-73-70-68
|-7
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Sigg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
- Greyson Sigg has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Sigg is averaging 0.574 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 last season ranked 122nd on TOUR, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranked 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Sigg ranked 25th on TOUR with a mark of 0.414.
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 175th last season, and his 29.89 putts-per-round average ranked 175th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|294.0
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|71.49%
|67.65%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.89
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|128
|23.32%
|19.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.21%
|14.71%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg last season participated in 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Sigg's best performance came at the Procore Championship, where he shot 13-under and finished fourth.
- Sigg accumulated 254 points last season, which ranked him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he produced a 2.141 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 7.774 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.732.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Sigg posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.853, his best mark last season. That ranked him 32nd in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
- Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship. That ranked fourth in the field.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.066
|0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.414
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.234
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.502
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.080
|0.574
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|71-66-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|67-67-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|67-70-72-69
|-2
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-73
|-5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-73-70-74
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|73-65-68-70
|-8
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
