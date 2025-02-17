Tim Widing betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Tim Widing of Sweden plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2024 at Ohio State University Golf Club on September 19, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his last competition, Tim Widing missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. He'll be after better results Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In the past five years, this is Widing's first time playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Widing's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Widing has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Widing has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five events, he finished 1 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Tim Widing has averaged 317.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Widing is averaging -2.417 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Widing is averaging -2.824 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Widing's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|320.4
|317.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.41%
|61.57%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.33
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.74%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.52%
|20.83%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Widing's best finishes
- Widing participated in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Widing's best performance came at the U.S. Open. He shot 8-over and finished 41st in that event.
Widing's best Strokes Gained performances
Widing's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.824
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Widing's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-68-76-73
|+8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-72
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
