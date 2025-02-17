PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Tim Widing betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Tim Widing of Sweden plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2024 at Ohio State University Golf Club on September 19, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    In his last competition, Tim Widing missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. He'll be after better results Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Latest odds for Widing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • In the past five years, this is Widing's first time playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.

    Widing's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Widing has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Widing has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, he finished 1 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Tim Widing has averaged 317.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Widing is averaging -2.417 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Widing is averaging -2.824 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Widing's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-320.4317.9
    Greens in Regulation %-57.41%61.57%
    Putts Per Round-29.3330.4
    Par Breakers-15.74%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.52%20.83%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Widing's best finishes

    • Widing participated in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those two events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 50%.
    • Last season Widing's best performance came at the U.S. Open. He shot 8-over and finished 41st in that event.

    Widing's best Strokes Gained performances

    Widing's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.824

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Widing's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4171-68-76-73+8--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiW/D74+4--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-67-72-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-78+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.