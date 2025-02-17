Tim Widing betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

In his last five tournaments, Widing has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Widing has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

In his last five events, he finished 1 relative to par in his only made cut.

Tim Widing has averaged 317.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Widing is averaging -2.417 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.