Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 16: Thriston Lawrence of South Africa looks on following his tee shot on the first hole on day one of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 16, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Thriston Lawrence looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale when he tees off in Vallarta, MEX, for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld .
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In the past five years, this is Lawrence's first time competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Lawrence's recent performances
- Lawrence has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Lawrence has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He finished with a score of 6-under in his only recent appearance.
- Thriston Lawrence has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lawrence has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lawrence is averaging -4.314 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.6
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.58%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.26%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.63%
|19.91%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's best finishes
- Lawrence took part in seven tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 28.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Lawrence's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot 6-under and finished fourth in that event.
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.314
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|4
|71-74-65-68
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-80
|+7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
