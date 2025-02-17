Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Lawrence has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Lawrence has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He finished with a score of 6-under in his only recent appearance.

Thriston Lawrence has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lawrence has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.