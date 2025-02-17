Taylor Moore betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
Taylor Moore will appear Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. In his last tournament he finished ninth in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting 14-under at TPC Scottsdale.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Moore has entered the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Moore's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/28/2022
|MC
|71-71
|E
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- Taylor Moore has averaged 309.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of -1.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging 1.488 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261 (46th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.8 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore sported a -0.289 mark (142nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Moore's 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 55th last season, while he averaged 28.77 putts per round (61st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|306.8
|309.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.39%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.77
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|155
|22.17%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|13.80%
|12.35%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore took part in 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 22 times.
- Last season Moore's best performance came when he shot 11-under and finished second at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Moore placed 60th in the FedExCup standings with 803 points last season.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.130. He finished 11th in that event.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.280 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.808 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.361, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.261
|1.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.289
|-0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.048
|1.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.190
|-1.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.210
|1.488
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|62
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-71-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-71-67-73
|-4
|6
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|15
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-65-71-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|63-67-72-66
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|68-73-68-66
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|67-68-66-68
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|74-71-69-80
|+6
|5
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|73-68-70-67
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|75
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.