PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

    Taylor Moore will appear Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. In his last tournament he finished ninth in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting 14-under at TPC Scottsdale.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Moore has entered the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).

    Moore's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/28/2022MC71-71E

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
    • Taylor Moore has averaged 309.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of -1.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging 1.488 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261 (46th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.8 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore sported a -0.289 mark (142nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Moore's 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 55th last season, while he averaged 28.77 putts per round (61st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45306.8309.7
    Greens in Regulation %10866.39%68.21%
    Putts Per Round6128.7729.2
    Par Breakers15522.17%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance7013.80%12.35%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore took part in 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 22 times.
    • Last season Moore's best performance came when he shot 11-under and finished second at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Moore placed 60th in the FedExCup standings with 803 points last season.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.130. He finished 11th in that event.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.280 mark ranked second in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.808 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.361, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2611.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.289-0.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.0481.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.190-1.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.2101.488

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6870-68-72-71+16
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1068-71-66-69-1462
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-68+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    July 25-283M Open1269-71-65-68-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-71-67-73-46
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-70-72-71+415
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-65-71-70-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1163-67-72-66-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3568-73-68-66-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-72+4--
    January 16-19The American Express767-68-66-68-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5674-71-69-80+65
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2273-68-70-67-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open965-69-68-68-1475

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.