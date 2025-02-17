Joel Dahmen betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
In his last tournament, Joel Dahmen missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open. He'll be after better results Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In the past five years, this is Dahmen's first time playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Dahmen has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of 1.671 in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 last season, which ranked 40th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranked 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dahmen ranked 16th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.486, while he ranked 15th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.04%.
- On the greens, Dahmen registered a -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.60, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 23.10% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|294.0
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|71.04%
|68.15%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.60
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|134
|23.10%
|20.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|74
|13.86%
|12.59%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Dahmen played 29 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 19 times (65.5%).
- Last season Dahmen's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open. He shot 2-under and finished ninth in that event.
- Dahmen ranked 118th in the FedExCup standings with 320 points last season.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 4.094 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 8.127 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen posted his best effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.792. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.002), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.278
|0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.486
|1.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.144
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-0.693
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.073
|1.671
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|71-64-73-72
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|67-72-76-70
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-68-66-70
|-5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|73-68-70-64
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|64-71-73
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-72-70-75
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
