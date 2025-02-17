PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

    In his last tournament, Joel Dahmen missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open. He'll be after better results Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • In the past five years, this is Dahmen's first time playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
    • With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Dahmen has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of 1.671 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dahmen .

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 last season, which ranked 40th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranked 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dahmen ranked 16th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.486, while he ranked 15th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.04%.
    • On the greens, Dahmen registered a -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.60, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 23.10% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149294.0300.0
    Greens in Regulation %1571.04%68.15%
    Putts Per Round16229.6029.0
    Par Breakers13423.10%20.74%
    Bogey Avoidance7413.86%12.59%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Dahmen played 29 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 19 times (65.5%).
    • Last season Dahmen's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open. He shot 2-under and finished ninth in that event.
    • Dahmen ranked 118th in the FedExCup standings with 320 points last season.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 4.094 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 8.127 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen posted his best effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.792. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.002), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2780.870
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.4861.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.144-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-0.693-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.0731.671

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1067-65-69-70-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-64-68-76-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-70-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6471-64-73-72E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5067-72-76-70-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4067-67-69-70-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenW/D76+5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-68-66-70-5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-67-68-68-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3573-68-70-64-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC64-71-73-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open969-72-70-75-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.