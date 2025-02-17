Joel Dahmen betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Dahmen has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five events, Dahmen has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting.