Fred Biondi betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

In his last five events, Biondi has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Biondi has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He finished with a score of 11-under in his only recent appearance.

Fred Biondi has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Biondi has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.