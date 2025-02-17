Fred Biondi betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Fred Biondi enters play Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta following a 26th-place finish in the Valspar Championship his last time in competition.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Biondi missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Biondi's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|71-74
|+3
Biondi's recent performances
- In his last five events, Biondi has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Biondi has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of 11-under in his only recent appearance.
- Fred Biondi has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Biondi has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Biondi is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Biondi's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.4
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.11%
|50.46%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.08
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.98%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.35%
|17.13%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Biondi's best finishes
- Biondi took part in four tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those four tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Biondi's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 3-under and finished 26th.
Biondi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Biondi's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-68-70-69
|-11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|70-71-69-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Biondi as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
