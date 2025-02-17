Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery enters the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23 after a 69th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his last competition.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Montgomery is competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the first time in the past five years.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Montgomery's recent performances
- In his last five events, Montgomery has an average finish of 59th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Montgomery has an average finishing position of 59th in his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- Taylor Montgomery has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Montgomery has an average of -1.163 in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.352 last season ranked 184th on TOUR, and his 49.1% driving accuracy average ranked 184th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Montgomery sported a -0.442 mark (165th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Montgomery registered a 0.866 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him first on TOUR, while he ranked second with a putts-per-round average of 27.80. He broke par 24.59% of the time (85th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|289.7
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|183
|60.49%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.80
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|85
|24.59%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|15.12%
|14.81%
Montgomery's best finishes
- Montgomery did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 21 tournaments).
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 11 times (52.4%).
- Last season Montgomery's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished 11th at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Montgomery's 325 points last season placed him 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Montgomery put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 41st in the field at 0.499. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.116. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.040. He finished 44th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.599, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
- Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|184
|-1.352
|-0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.442
|-1.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.224
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.866
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.704
|-1.163
Montgomery's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|71-69-73-68
|-3
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|81
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|65-68-77-70
|-8
|10
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|66-71-72-74
|+3
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|68-74-70-73
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|69-72-66-69
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|72-66-68-72
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|69
|71-69-72-72
|E
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.