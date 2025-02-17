PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Taylor Montgomery enters the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23 after a 69th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Montgomery is competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the first time in the past five years.
    • Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).

    Montgomery's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Montgomery has an average finish of 59th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Montgomery has an average finishing position of 59th in his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor Montgomery has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Montgomery has an average of -1.163 in his past five tournaments.
    Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

    • Montgomery's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.352 last season ranked 184th on TOUR, and his 49.1% driving accuracy average ranked 184th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Montgomery sported a -0.442 mark (165th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Montgomery registered a 0.866 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him first on TOUR, while he ranked second with a putts-per-round average of 27.80. He broke par 24.59% of the time (85th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance171289.7300.3
    Greens in Regulation %18360.49%64.20%
    Putts Per Round227.8028.4
    Par Breakers8524.59%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance12415.12%14.81%

    Montgomery's best finishes

    • Montgomery did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 21 tournaments).
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 11 times (52.4%).
    • Last season Montgomery's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished 11th at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Montgomery's 325 points last season placed him 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Montgomery's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Montgomery put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 41st in the field at 0.499. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.116. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.040. He finished 44th in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.599, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
    • Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee184-1.352-0.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.442-1.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green330.2240.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.8660.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.704-1.163

    Montgomery's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6071-69-73-68-35
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1168-70-68-70-12160
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D81+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D80+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4465-68-77-70-810
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7466-71-72-74+33
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-80+8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D74+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-74+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6468-74-70-73-3--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4269-72-66-69-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii6569-68-69-70-44
    January 16-19The American Express5872-66-68-72-105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-75+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6971-69-72-72E3

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.