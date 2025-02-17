Kevin Roy betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Over his last five tournaments, Roy has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Roy has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Roy has averaged 315.3 yards in his past five starts.

Roy has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.