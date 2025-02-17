Kevin Roy betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Kevin Roy shot 11-under and finished 18th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Vidanta Vallarta Feb. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Roy has entered the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once of late, in 2023. He finished 18th, posting a score of 11-under.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Roy's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/27/2023
|18
|67-72-65-69
|-11
Roy's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Roy has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Roy has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Roy has averaged 315.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Roy has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy is averaging 1.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|315.8
|315.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|69.93%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|26.75
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.39%
|23.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|10.13%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Roy's best finishes
- Roy participated in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
- Last season Roy's best performance came when he shot 5-under and finished 12th at the Valspar Championship.
Roy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Roy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.163 mark ranked 45th in the field.
- Roy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 35th in the field with a mark of 1.129.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Roy produced his best effort last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.698.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Roy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 1.557, which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Roy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.327
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Roy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|65-73-69-72
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|67-69-67-70
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|18
|71-66-66-69
|-16
|47
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
