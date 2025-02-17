Taylor Dickson betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Taylor Dickson plays his shot on from 18th tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Taylor Dickson enters play in Vallarta, MEX, looking for better results Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In the past five years, this is Dickson's first time playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Dickson's recent performances
- Dickson has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Dickson has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
- Taylor Dickson has averaged 293.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson is averaging -0.884 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson is averaging -2.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dickson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|282.8
|293.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.06%
|68.95%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.00
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.89%
|18.95%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.50%
|16.01%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dickson's best finishes
- Dickson took part in one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
- Last season Dickson's best performance came when he shot 2-over and finished 69th at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Dickson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Dickson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 70th in the field at -5.184. In that event, he finished 69th.
- Dickson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 24th in the field at 2.180. In that event, he finished 69th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dickson posted his best mark last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 62nd in the field with a mark of -1.589.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dickson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-2.399), which ranked 61st in the field.
- Dickson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-6.993) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 69th in the field (he finished 69th in that tournament).
Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.778
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.578
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dickson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|69
|69-71-73-73
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|69-68-73-70
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-71-74
|E
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.