Taylor Dickson betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Last season Dickson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 70th in the field at -5.184. In that event, he finished 69th.

Dickson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 24th in the field at 2.180. In that event, he finished 69th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dickson posted his best mark last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 62nd in the field with a mark of -1.589.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dickson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-2.399), which ranked 61st in the field.