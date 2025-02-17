Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Last season Kanaya's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 0.854 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Kanaya's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.667. He missed the cut in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kanaya's best performance last season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where his -0.913 mark ranked 55th in the field.

At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Kanaya recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.905 (his best mark last season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.