Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Takumi Kanaya of Japan prepares to play his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2025 at La Quinta Country Club on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
At the Farmers Insurance Open, Takumi Kanaya struggled, missing the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He is seeking a better outcome in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- This is Kanaya's first time competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Kanaya's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kanaya has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Kanaya has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Takumi Kanaya has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Kanaya is averaging -0.155 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kanaya has an average of -0.577 in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.8
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.22%
|68.80%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.40
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.89%
|19.66%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.78%
|16.24%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kanaya's best finishes
- Kanaya last season took part in five tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those five events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 40%.
- Last season Kanaya's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot 6-under and finished 37th in that event.
Kanaya's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kanaya's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 0.854 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Kanaya's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.667. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kanaya's best performance last season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where his -0.913 mark ranked 55th in the field.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Kanaya recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.905 (his best mark last season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- Kanaya delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked 37th in the field (he finished 37th in that tournament).
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.577
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kanaya's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|66-68-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-70
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
