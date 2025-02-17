Steven Fisk betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Last season Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of -0.152. He finished 49th in that tournament.

Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he delivered a -2.094 mark, which ranked him 60th in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fisk's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he delivered a -1.398 mark, which ranked him 63rd in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.

At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Fisk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -1.807, which ranked him 51st in the field. He finished 49th in that event.