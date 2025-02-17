Steven Fisk betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Steven Fisk of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk hits the course in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In the past five years, this is Fisk's first time competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Fisk's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Fisk has an average finish of 56th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Fisk hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 56th.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Steven Fisk has averaged 312.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Fisk is averaging -3.428 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Fisk is averaging -3.523 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.3
|312.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.61%
|71.48%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.75
|31.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.61%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|15.56%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Fisk's best finishes
- Fisk participated in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
- Last season Fisk's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot 5-under and finished 49th.
Fisk's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of -0.152. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he delivered a -2.094 mark, which ranked him 60th in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fisk's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he delivered a -1.398 mark, which ranked him 63rd in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Fisk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -1.807, which ranked him 51st in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
- Fisk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-5.452) in November 2024 at The RSM Classic. That ranked 65th in the field.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.523
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Fisk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|49
|72-65-67-73
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-74-67
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|63
|69-76-75-75
|+7
|4
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.