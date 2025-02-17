Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Aaron Baddeley enters play Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta following a 32nd-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open, which was his last tournament.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Baddeley's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 8-under, over his last three appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- In 2024, Baddeley finished 24th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).
Baddeley's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|4/27/2023
|39
|70-68-69-70
|-7
|4/28/2022
|MC
|75-69
|+2
Baddeley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 59th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 280.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -1.032 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Baddeley is averaging -2.415 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.031 last season (182nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (283.4 yards) ranked 179th, while his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranked 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Baddeley ranked 153rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.359, while he ranked 165th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.39%.
- On the greens, Baddeley registered a 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a putts-per-round average of 28.26, and he ranked 172nd by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|179
|283.4
|280.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|63.39%
|63.07%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.26
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|172
|21.16%
|18.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.40%
|13.73%
Baddeley's best finishes
- Baddeley took part in 24 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Baddeley's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished 17th at the Valspar Championship.
- Baddeley collected 175 points last season, ranking 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.721. He missed the cut in that event.
- Baddeley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 31st in the field with a mark of 2.352.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 5.101 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.244, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
- Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-1.031
|-2.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.359
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.404
|1.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.487
|-1.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.499
|-2.415
Baddeley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-70-74
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|71-68-71-75
|-3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|70
|73-66-73-74
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|76
|70-67-75-71
|+3
|2
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-69
|-5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|67-77-70-75
|+1
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
