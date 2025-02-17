PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Aaron Baddeley enters play Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta following a 32nd-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Baddeley's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 8-under, over his last three appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
    • In 2024, Baddeley finished 24th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).

    Baddeley's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/20242468-70-69-68-9
    4/27/20233970-68-69-70-7
    4/28/2022MC75-69+2

    Baddeley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 59th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 280.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -1.032 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Baddeley is averaging -2.415 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Baddeley .

    Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Baddeley put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.031 last season (182nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (283.4 yards) ranked 179th, while his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranked 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Baddeley ranked 153rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.359, while he ranked 165th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.39%.
    • On the greens, Baddeley registered a 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a putts-per-round average of 28.26, and he ranked 172nd by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance179283.4280.1
    Greens in Regulation %16563.39%63.07%
    Putts Per Round1728.2628.9
    Par Breakers17221.16%18.63%
    Bogey Avoidance1912.40%13.73%

    Baddeley's best finishes

    • Baddeley took part in 24 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Last season Baddeley's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished 17th at the Valspar Championship.
    • Baddeley collected 175 points last season, ranking 154th in the FedExCup standings.

    Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.721. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Baddeley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 31st in the field with a mark of 2.352.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 5.101 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.244, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
    • Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee182-1.031-2.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.3590.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.4041.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.487-1.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.499-2.415

    Baddeley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-67-70-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-74-69-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8272-69-74-72+72
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-70-74-70-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-67-69-1312
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-71+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7268-70-72-76-23
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-70-74-83
    July 25-283M Open5370-69-67-74-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship5068-73-72-72-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-76+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6471-68-71-75-3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship7073-66-73-74+2--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7670-67-75-71+32
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC74-68-69-5--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3267-77-70-75+121

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.