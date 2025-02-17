Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
After he finished third in this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in Vallarta, MEX, Feb. 20-23.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Jaeger's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- Jaeger finished third (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent go-round at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Jaeger's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|4/27/2023
|18
|65-71-70-67
|-11
|4/28/2022
|15
|69-71-64-70
|-10
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of 1.218 in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.309 last season, which ranked 32nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranked 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Jaeger ranked 120th on TOUR with an average of -0.086 per round. Additionally, he ranked 123rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.03%.
- On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a putts-per-round average of 28.76, and he ranked 41st by breaking par 25.81% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|310.3
|305.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|123
|66.03%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|60
|28.76
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|41
|25.81%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|15.47%
|15.43%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger took part in 26 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Jaeger's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He shot 12-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- With 1207 points last season, Jaeger finished 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.521 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger posted his best effort last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.278.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.398, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.309
|-0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.086
|0.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.159
|0.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|0.010
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.392
|1.218
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|71-67-65-67
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-64-72-72
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-70-67-70
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-69-73-72
|+2
|66
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|2
|65-63-68-68
|-20
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|72-67-71-67
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|68-68-62-67
|-15
|163
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-72-73-67
|-8
|18
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|75-70-74-72
|+3
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.