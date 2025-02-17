PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he finished third in this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in Vallarta, MEX, Feb. 20-23.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Jaeger's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
    • Jaeger finished third (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent go-round at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.

    Jaeger's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024368-68-69-65-14
    4/27/20231865-71-70-67-11
    4/28/20221569-71-64-70-10

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of 1.218 in his past five tournaments.
    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.309 last season, which ranked 32nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranked 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Jaeger ranked 120th on TOUR with an average of -0.086 per round. Additionally, he ranked 123rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.03%.
    • On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a putts-per-round average of 28.76, and he ranked 41st by breaking par 25.81% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance21310.3305.3
    Greens in Regulation %12366.03%70.37%
    Putts Per Round6028.7629.5
    Par Breakers4125.81%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance13515.47%15.43%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • Jaeger took part in 26 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Jaeger's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He shot 12-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • With 1207 points last season, Jaeger finished 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.521 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger posted his best effort last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.278.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.398, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.309-0.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.0860.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.1590.880
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting990.0100.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3921.218

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2173-65-71-75E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship7670-71-70-78+55
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2170-70-73-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3171-67-65-67-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-79+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2671-64-72-72-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4070-70-67-70-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship3976-69-73-72+266
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-68-69-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship265-63-68-68-20--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-78+4--
    January 2-5The Sentry3672-67-71-67-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii368-68-62-67-15163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-72-73-67-818
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4475-70-74-72+316

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.