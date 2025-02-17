Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Jaeger has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Jaeger has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.