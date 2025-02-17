Scott Piercy betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 14: Scott Piercy of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Scott Piercy enters play in Vallarta, MEX, looking for better results Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In his last three appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Piercy has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 7-under.
- Piercy last participated in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Piercy's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|4/27/2023
|39
|72-65-69-71
|-7
|4/28/2022
|33
|70-68-71-68
|-7
Piercy's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Piercy has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Piercy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -14 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Piercy has averaged 288.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Piercy is averaging -2.371 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Piercy has an average of 7.288 in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.5
|288.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.37%
|46.46%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.70
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.17%
|17.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.11%
|11.62%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's best finishes
- Piercy played 14 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times (57.1%).
- Last season Piercy's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot 14-under and finished 16th in that event.
- Piercy collected 59 points last season, placing 190th in the FedExCup standings.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|3.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|3.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|7.288
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|65-69-73-71
|-10
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|72-68-71-73
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-139
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-73-68
|-7
|16
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-67-68-70
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.