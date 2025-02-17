Santiago De la Fuente betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
After he finished 46th in this tournament in 2024, Santiago De la Fuente has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in Vallarta, MEX, Feb. 20-23.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- De la Fuente's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- De la Fuente finished 46th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
De la Fuente's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|46
|67-69-72-70
|-6
|4/28/2022
|MC
|78-77
|+13
De la Fuente's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- De la Fuente has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Santiago De la Fuente has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five starts.
- De la Fuente has an average of -3.366 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, De la Fuente has an average of -7.202 in his past five tournaments.
De la Fuente's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.8
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.94%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.71
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.49%
|10.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|23.02%
|26.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
De la Fuente's best finishes
- De la Fuente, who took part in six tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Last season De la Fuente's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot 6-under and finished 46th in that event.
De la Fuente's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-7.202
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
De la Fuente's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|67-69-72-70
|-6
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-78
|+14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-79
|+7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for De la Fuente as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
