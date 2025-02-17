PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Santiago De la Fuente betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    After he finished 46th in this tournament in 2024, Santiago De la Fuente has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in Vallarta, MEX, Feb. 20-23.

    Latest odds for De la Fuente at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • De la Fuente's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
    • De la Fuente finished 46th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).

    De la Fuente's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/20244667-69-72-70-6
    4/28/2022MC78-77+13

    De la Fuente's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • De la Fuente has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Santiago De la Fuente has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • De la Fuente has an average of -3.366 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, De la Fuente has an average of -7.202 in his past five tournaments.
    De la Fuente's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-293.8291.7
    Greens in Regulation %-57.94%52.78%
    Putts Per Round-30.7131.1
    Par Breakers-13.49%10.00%
    Bogey Avoidance-23.02%26.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    De la Fuente's best finishes

    • De la Fuente, who took part in six tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
    • Last season De la Fuente's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot 6-under and finished 46th in that event.

    De la Fuente's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.981
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---3.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---7.202

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    De la Fuente's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4667-69-72-70-6--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-78+10--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-78+14--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-79+7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-69+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for De la Fuente as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.