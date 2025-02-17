PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens will compete Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. In his last tournament he placed 31st in The Genesis Invitational, shooting 1-under at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Stevens has entered the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).

    Stevens' recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024MC71-73+2

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has an average of 1.577 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging 3.097 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Stevens .

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.303, which ranks 45th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.3 yards) ranks 57th, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 61st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.277, while he ranks 73rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.44%.
    • On the greens, Stevens has registered a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 67th on TOUR, while he ranks 84th with a putts-per-round average of 28.96. He has broken par 22.69% of the time (90th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57307.3303.6
    Greens in Regulation %7369.44%67.78%
    Putts Per Round8428.9628.6
    Par Breakers9022.69%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance149.72%9.17%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Although Stevens has not won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • With 411 points, Stevens currently ranks 16th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Stevens put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking third in the field at 3.999. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • Stevens produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.240.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.720 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.778), which ranked 13th in the field.
    • Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.115) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.3031.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2770.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green102-0.0260.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1681.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.7233.097

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65
    July 25-283M Open6475-65-70-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-67-72-72-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-69-69-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2369-70-64-68-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-67-68-69-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship670-66-69-66-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-72-71-74+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4270-70-67-69-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5969-68-69-69-55
    January 16-19The American Express5172-66-67-72-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open269-73-71-68-7300
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1767-70-69-71-1160
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4473-67-71-67-611
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3172-71-72-72-130

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.