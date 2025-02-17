Samuel Stevens betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Samuel Stevens will compete Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. In his last tournament he placed 31st in The Genesis Invitational, shooting 1-under at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Stevens has entered the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).
Stevens' recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has an average of 1.577 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging 3.097 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.303, which ranks 45th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.3 yards) ranks 57th, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 61st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.277, while he ranks 73rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.44%.
- On the greens, Stevens has registered a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 67th on TOUR, while he ranks 84th with a putts-per-round average of 28.96. He has broken par 22.69% of the time (90th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|307.3
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|69.44%
|67.78%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.96
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|90
|22.69%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|9.72%
|9.17%
Stevens' best finishes
- Although Stevens has not won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- With 411 points, Stevens currently ranks 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stevens put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking third in the field at 3.999. In that event, he finished 17th.
- Stevens produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.240.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.720 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.778), which ranked 13th in the field.
- Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.115) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.303
|1.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.277
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.026
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.168
|1.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.723
|3.097
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-67-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-69-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|70-66-69-66
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-72-71-74
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|70-70-67-69
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|72-66-67-72
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|69-73-71-68
|-7
|300
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|67-70-69-71
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|73-67-71-67
|-6
|11
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|72-71-72-72
|-1
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.