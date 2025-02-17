Sami Valimaki betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 16, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki shot 17-under and took second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Vidanta Vallarta Feb. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Valimaki has played the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once of late, in 2024. He finished second, posting a score of 17-under.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Valimaki's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
Valimaki's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Valimaki has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Valimaki has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Sami Valimaki has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki is averaging 0.446 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Valimaki has an average of -2.088 in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.067 (91st) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.2 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Valimaki ranked 112th on TOUR with an average of -0.036 per round. Additionally, he ranked 147th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.09%.
- On the greens, Valimaki's 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 85th last season, while he averaged 28.87 putts per round (71st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|299.2
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|65.09%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.87
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|18.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|16.76%
|17.04%
Valimaki's best finishes
- Valimaki last season took part in 23 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 43.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Last season Valimaki's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot 17-under and finished second.
- Valimaki ranked 99th in the FedExCup standings with 418 points last season.
Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916.
- Valimaki produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking sixth in the field at 5.456. In that event, he finished 41st.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best performance last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469 (he finished 54th in that event).
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.762, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.067
|-0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.036
|-0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.303
|-1.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.060
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.211
|-2.088
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-67-71-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|61-72-65-66
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|45
|67-71-72-75
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|70-68-68-74
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|72-69-70-71
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-77
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|68-75-73-71
|-1
|46
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
