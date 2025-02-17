Sami Valimaki betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Over his last five events, Valimaki has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Valimaki has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of 1 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Sami Valimaki has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Valimaki is averaging 0.446 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.