Sam Ryder betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Sam Ryder will appear in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23 after a 36th-place finish at the WM Phoenix Open.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Ryder is competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).
Ryder's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ryder has an average finish of 31st.
- Over his last five tournaments, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Ryder has an average of 0.915 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging 1.665 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.332 last season, which ranked 156th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.8 yards) ranked 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ryder ranked 49th on TOUR with a mark of 0.263.
- On the greens, Ryder delivered a -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 122nd on TOUR, while he ranked 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15. He broke par 25.78% of the time (42nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|292.8
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|67.85%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.15
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|42
|25.78%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|15.33%
|11.73%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder played 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times (46.4%).
- Last season Ryder had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot 14-under and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
- Ryder collected 282 points last season, ranking 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168. He finished 16th in that event.
- Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 5.401 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.596, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
- Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 16th in the field.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.332
|-1.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.263
|1.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.227
|0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.127
|0.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.422
|1.665
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|69-67-69-67
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|64-66-74-69
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|71-62-68-69
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|65-70-68-67
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-66-71-72
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-74-71-72
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
