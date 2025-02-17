PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Sam Ryder looks over a putt on the 15th hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 24, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Sam Ryder will appear in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23 after a 36th-place finish at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Ryder is competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
    • Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).

    Ryder's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ryder has an average finish of 31st.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ryder has an average of 0.915 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging 1.665 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.332 last season, which ranked 156th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.8 yards) ranked 158th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ryder ranked 49th on TOUR with a mark of 0.263.
    • On the greens, Ryder delivered a -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 122nd on TOUR, while he ranked 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15. He broke par 25.78% of the time (42nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158292.8296.8
    Greens in Regulation %8267.85%66.98%
    Putts Per Round11229.1528.7
    Par Breakers4225.78%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance13315.33%11.73%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder played 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times (46.4%).
    • Last season Ryder had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot 14-under and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
    • Ryder collected 282 points last season, ranking 127th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168. He finished 16th in that event.
    • Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 5.401 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.596, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.332-1.740
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2631.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.2270.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.1270.915
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.4221.665

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-71--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3469-67-69-67-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2569-65-68-71-1520
    July 25-283M OpenMC74-74+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-70+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4064-66-74-69-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-77+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-69-70-68-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship571-62-68-69-14--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2165-70-68-67-1036
    January 16-19The American Express4367-66-71-72-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2571-74-71-72E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3670-70-67-70-717

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.