Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
Ryo Hisatsune finished 48th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, shooting a 5-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at Vidanta Vallarta .
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Hisatsune finished 48th (with a score of 5-under) in his only appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in recent years (in 2024).
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Hisatsune's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Hisatsune has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging 0.099 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging -0.349 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 last season ranked 101st on TOUR, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranked 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hisatsune ranked 70th on TOUR with a mark of 0.181.
- On the greens, Hisatsune's 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 84th last season, and his 29.39 putts-per-round average ranked 147th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.4
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|70.44%
|68.40%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.39
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|123
|23.48%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.36%
|13.54%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Last season Hisatsune played 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 63% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Hisatsune's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished third at the Wyndham Championship.
- Hisatsune earned 522 points last season, which placed him 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 16th in the field at 2.635. In that event, he finished 35th.
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.202.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.041
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.181
|-0.970
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.016
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.065
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.271
|-0.349
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|67-67-71-70
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-82
|+11
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|67-67-64-67
|-15
|163
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-72-69-66
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|73-67-68-68
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|71-67-68-66
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-68-71-68
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-70-69-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.