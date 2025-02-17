PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

    Ryo Hisatsune finished 48th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, shooting a 5-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at Vidanta Vallarta .

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Hisatsune finished 48th (with a score of 5-under) in his only appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in recent years (in 2024).
    • Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).

    Hisatsune's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/20244869-71-72-67-5

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Hisatsune has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune is averaging 0.099 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging -0.349 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hisatsune .

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 last season ranked 101st on TOUR, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranked 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hisatsune ranked 70th on TOUR with a mark of 0.181.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune's 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 84th last season, and his 29.39 putts-per-round average ranked 147th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140295.4295.2
    Greens in Regulation %2370.44%68.40%
    Putts Per Round14729.3929.2
    Par Breakers12323.48%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.36%13.54%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Last season Hisatsune played 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 63% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Hisatsune's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished third at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Hisatsune earned 522 points last season, which placed him 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 16th in the field at 2.635. In that event, he finished 35th.
    • Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.202.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314 (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).
    • Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.0410.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.181-0.970
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.0160.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0650.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.271-0.349

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship1871-68-67-67-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3569-69-69-70-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3175-65-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5267-67-71-70-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-82+11--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship367-67-64-67-15163
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-70-67-67-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4669-72-69-66-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2973-67-68-68-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1771-67-68-66-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii6569-68-71-68-44
    January 16-19The American Express4367-70-69-70-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-78+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.