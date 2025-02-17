PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Palmer enters play Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta after a 77th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Palmer finished 52nd (with a score of 4-under) in his lone appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in recent years (in 2024).
    • When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
    • Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).

    Palmer's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/20245271-67-69-73-4

    Palmer's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Palmer has an average finish of 56th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Palmer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five appearances.
    • Ryan Palmer has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer is averaging -0.719 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -4.863 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.125 (77th) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.8 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Palmer sported a -0.475 mark (167th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Palmer delivered a -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a putts-per-round average of 29.26, and he ranked 153rd by breaking par 22.35% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance113298.8299.6
    Greens in Regulation %16863.23%64.68%
    Putts Per Round12729.2629.9
    Par Breakers15322.35%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance17417.99%19.05%

    Palmer's best finishes

    • Palmer participated in 17 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Last season Palmer's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 139-under and finished 19th.
    • Palmer's 54 points last season placed him 191st in the FedExCup standings.

    Palmer's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.947.
    • Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.500 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.383 mark ranked 26th in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Palmer recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.709, his best mark last season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Palmer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked 35th in the field.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.125-0.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.475-2.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.111-1.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.414-0.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-0.875-4.863

    Palmer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-69-73-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-75-73-70+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7469-70-73-72+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5570-68-75-70-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-65-72-13916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3565-73-70-69-318
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7569-68-74-68-52
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-66-5--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-72-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-73+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    January 16-19The American Express3466-67-69-73-1318
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-78+8--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7770-67-79-78+102

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.