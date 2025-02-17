Ryan Palmer betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Ryan Palmer enters play Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta after a 77th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his last competition.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Palmer finished 52nd (with a score of 4-under) in his lone appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in recent years (in 2024).
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).
Palmer's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
Palmer's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Palmer has an average finish of 56th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Palmer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five appearances.
- Ryan Palmer has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer is averaging -0.719 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -4.863 Strokes Gained: Total.
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.125 (77th) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.8 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Palmer sported a -0.475 mark (167th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Palmer delivered a -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a putts-per-round average of 29.26, and he ranked 153rd by breaking par 22.35% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|298.8
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|63.23%
|64.68%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.26
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|153
|22.35%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|17.99%
|19.05%
Palmer's best finishes
- Palmer participated in 17 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Last season Palmer's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 139-under and finished 19th.
- Palmer's 54 points last season placed him 191st in the FedExCup standings.
Palmer's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.947.
- Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.500 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.383 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Palmer recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.709, his best mark last season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Palmer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked 35th in the field.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.125
|-0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.475
|-2.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.111
|-1.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.414
|-0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-0.875
|-4.863
Palmer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-75-73-70
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|70-68-75-70
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-139
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|65-73-70-69
|-3
|18
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-74-68
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|66-67-69-73
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|77
|70-67-79-78
|+10
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
