Ryan Palmer betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

In his last five appearances, Palmer has an average finish of 56th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Palmer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five appearances.

Ryan Palmer has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Palmer is averaging -0.719 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.