Ryan Gerard betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard enters play in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23 after a 15th-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Gerard has entered the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 8-under and finishing 33rd.
- With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Gerard's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/27/2023
|33
|69-70-70-67
|-8
Gerard's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Gerard has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Gerard has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Gerard has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Gerard is averaging 1.233 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gerard is averaging 2.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.1
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|77.78%
|68.33%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|34.72%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|8.33%
|14.72%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gerard's best finishes
- Gerard participated in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top-10.
- Last season Gerard put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 14th with a score of 15-under (nine shots back of the winner).
Gerard's best Strokes Gained performances
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.089
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gerard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-66-69-68
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|68-66-66-72
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|67-72-67-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|69-74-74-70
|-1
|46
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
