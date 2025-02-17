Ryan Gerard betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Over his last five events, Gerard has finished in the top 20 twice.

Gerard has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Ryan Gerard has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Gerard is averaging 1.233 Strokes Gained: Putting.