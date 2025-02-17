Ryan Fox betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Over his last five events, Fox has finished in the top 20 once.

Over his last five events, Fox has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Ryan Fox has averaged 321.1 yards in his past five starts.

Fox has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.