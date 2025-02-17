PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

    Ryan Fox will compete Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. In his most recent tournament he took 63rd in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting 3-under at TPC Scottsdale.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Fox has played the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).

    Fox's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024MC71-73+2

    Fox's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Fox has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five events, Fox has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Fox has averaged 321.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fox has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 1.026 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Fox .

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance20310.9321.1
    Greens in Regulation %12765.95%69.72%
    Putts Per Round11029.1428.6
    Par Breakers10124.07%26.94%
    Bogey Avoidance12015.03%11.67%

    Fox's best finishes

    • Fox participated in 25 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 72%.
    • Last season Fox had his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished fourth with a score of 144-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • Fox accumulated 377 points last season, which ranked him 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1751.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1060.008-0.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.2320.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1810.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.1321.026

    Fox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3569-68-74-65-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-70-73-71+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-79+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3869-74-77-75+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic470-66-66-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship7572-68-72-74+25
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3268-67-71-74E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open766-64-70-70-1085
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-72-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-67-76-71-33
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5767-67-70-70-65
    July 18-20The Open Championship2573-73-76-67+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-73-68-74-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1167-66-68-69-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-72-68-70-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3470-69-65-69-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6572-70-68-71+1--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6372-66-71-72-34

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.