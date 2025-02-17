Ryan Fox betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Ryan Fox will compete Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. In his most recent tournament he took 63rd in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting 3-under at TPC Scottsdale.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Fox has played the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Fox's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
Fox's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Fox has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five events, Fox has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Fox has averaged 321.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Fox has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 1.026 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|310.9
|321.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|65.95%
|69.72%
|Putts Per Round
|110
|29.14
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|26.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|15.03%
|11.67%
Fox's best finishes
- Fox participated in 25 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 72%.
- Last season Fox had his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished fourth with a score of 144-under (two shots back of the winner).
- Fox accumulated 377 points last season, which ranked him 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.175
|1.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|0.008
|-0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.232
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.181
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.132
|1.026
Fox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|69-74-77-75
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|75
|72-68-72-74
|+2
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|68-67-71-74
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|66-64-70-70
|-10
|85
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-72-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-67-76-71
|-3
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-73-76-67
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-73-68-74
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|67-66-68-69
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-72-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|65
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|63
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
